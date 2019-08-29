Panesar Open to Turning Out in Ranji Trophy for Puducherry

England’s left-arm spinner Monty Panesar had a stop-start Test match career, turning out in 50 games and claiming 167 wickets at an average of 34.71. His finest moments in the Test match arena came during the India tour in 2012 and now he is eyeing a return to professional cricket by playing Ranji Trophy later this season.
The 37-year-old spinner, who played 50 Tests and 26 ODIs for England along with one T20I, hopes to play for Puducherry as he is ‘still working hard’ to enroll his name in a County side.
“I am still trying to play professional cricket, but I have not found a County (team) yet. I am still working hard to find a County. I may try and play Ranji Trophy this year. I think there is one team — Puducherry — that allows overseas players to play,” Panesar was quoted as saying by The Telegraph newspaper.
Puducherry have selected three outstation players for this season — Karnataka’s R. Vinay Kumar, Tamil Nadu’s Arun Karthik and Paras Dogra from Himachal Pradesh.
Asked about the possibility of Panesar’s inclusion in the squad, a Puducherry team official said: “Three outstation players have been finalised. But there’s no clue regarding Monty’s inclusion.”
West Indies legend Alvin Kallicharan will be the mentor of the team when the season gets underway, while D. Rohit is scheduled to lead the side.
Panesar, meanwhile, hailed the diversity in the current England team, which he believes, is one of the reasons for its recent successes.
“The spinners have played an important role in England’s World Cup win. There’s certainly an amazing diversity in this English side… You’ve got an Irishman, players of New Zealand and Pakistani origins, and it shows that a team with such diversity can really be strong,” he said.
