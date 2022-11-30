'Pant Clearly Needs a Break from White-ball Cricket': Tharoor's Stern Remarks After Samson Benched for 3rd ODI

The Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson debate once again came under the focus light following India’s dismal batting show in the third and the final ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday. While Sanju was left out to warm the bench, vice-captain Pant could score just 10 runs off 16 deliveries as the visitors were bundled out for 219 in 47.3 overs.

As the hosts lead the 3-match series 1-0, the final ODI becomes a must-win game for India but they could hardly set a challenging target for the Kiwis. After the opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill departed early, the onus of stabilising the Indian innings fell on the shoulders of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. But once again, the wicketkeeper-batter played a miscued shot and holed it out to Glenn Phillips near deep square leg boundary off Daryl Mitchell’s delivery.

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates

The social media went berserk over Pant’s dismissal as the team management had preferred him ahead of Sanju Samson. The netizens launched a brutal attack against the Delhi cricketer, comparing his batting stats with his teammate from Kerala.

The bandwagon was joined by renowned politician Shashi Tharoor who made stern remarks on Pant, stating that the youngster need a break. The member of Parliament further mentioned that Sanju will now have to wait for IPL to showcase his batting talent as he isn’t named in the squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

“One more failure for Pant, who clearly needs a break from white-ball cricket. One more opportunity denied to @IamSanjuSamson who now has to wait for the @IPL to show that he’s one of the best top-order bats in India. #IndvsNZ,” Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

One more failure for Pant, who clearly needs a break from white-ball cricket. One more opportunity denied to @IamSanjuSamson who now has to wait for the @IPL to show that he’s one of the best too-order bats in India. #IndvsNZ https://t.co/RpJKkDdp5n— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 30, 2022

Tharoor’s comment was actually a retweet referring to a post that he put out after the beginning of the 3rd ODI on Wednesday morning. In his previous tweet, the politician highlighted the difference between the stats of both cricketers, adding that Sanju got benched again despite possessing a better average than Pant.

“Pant has done well at No. 4, so it is important to back him," says @VVSLaxman281. He’s a good player out of form who’s failed in ten of his last 11 innings; Samson averages 66 in ODIs, has made runs in all his last five matches & is on the bench. Go figure. @IamSanjuSamson,” Tharoor had tweeted.

“Pant has done well at No. 4, so it is important to back him," says @VVSLaxman281. He’s a good player out of form who’s failed in ten of his last 11 innings; Samson averages 66 in ODIs, has made runs in all his last five matches & is on the bench. Go figure. @IamSanjuSamson— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar slammed his maiden ODI fifty to carry India to a modest 219 against New Zealand. On a pitch, where there was a lot of grass and lateral movement, and with overcast conditions, India’s innings never really got going, till Sundar stood up to hit five fours and a six in a 64-ball knock to take the visitors past the 200-mark.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer also played a handy knock of 49 as the rest of the batters struggled and perished to a disciplined bowling show by New Zealand. For the hosts, Daryl Mitchell being used as the fifth bowler was a master-stroke, picking 3/25 in his seven overs.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here