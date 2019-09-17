Pant, Dhawan & Saini to Play for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy
India players Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini have confirmed their availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The move comes as a big boost for Delhi going into the tournament which will be played from September 24 to October 13.
Pant, Dhawan & Saini to Play for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy
India players Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini have confirmed their availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The move comes as a big boost for Delhi going into the tournament which will be played from September 24 to October 13.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019
ZIM v AFGChittagong ZAC All Fixtures
Team Rankings