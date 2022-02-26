'Pant Has Big Range But He Can Hit Longer': Salman Butt Ranks Newbie Pakistan Batter Above India Youngster

Pakistan’s middle-order batter Azam khan has risen to fame with his impressive batting performance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. Playing for Islamabad United in the middle order, the 23-year-old has scored 296 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of over 140.

While Azam is yet to make a mark on the international stage, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt reckons the youngster has better power-hitting abilities than India’s quickfire Rishabh Pant.

Replying to a fan’s query on how he sees both the batters, Butt on his YouTube channel said that Azam could hit longer shots than the Indian wicketkeeper.

“Both are big hitters. Pant has a big range but Azam Khan can hit longer. Azam has amazing strength and power. He just needs to put some muscle on, get into shape. But again, he hits the ball hard and can send the ball long-distance,” said Butt in one of his recent videos.

The former cricketer, however, added that Pant is a more experienced campaigner when compared to Azam.

“Both are very talented. Rishabh Pant has hit hundreds in Test matches as well, so he’s definitely more experienced and has played more. Azam is yet to make a mark at the international level,” Butt further said.

Azam, who is the son of Pakistan’s legendary wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan, made his international debut last year against England. He has so far played only 3 T20Is for Pakistan.

In comparison, Pant has been one of the key players for team India for a couple of years now. The 24-year-old plays for India in all formats and was even appointed the vice-captain of the team for the T20I series against West Indies earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Azam’s PSL team Islamabad United failed to qualify for the tournament final after suffering a defeat at the hands of Lahore Qalandars last night.

Chasing Qalandar’s 169 run target, the Islamabad team were in a good position with 125 runs on board in the 14 over. However, with the fall of Azam after scoring a 28-ball 40, the team suffered a batting collapse and were eventually bundled up at 162 with 2 balls remaining.

