Papua New Guinea Name 16-Man Squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

Papua New Guinea have announced their 16-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The Barramundis unit will be led by their regular skipper Assad Vala. It is the first time in the history of the game when PNG is participating in a global cricket tournament. They will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign on October 17 against the co-host Oman.

Vala and co had performed reasonably well in their Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, which took place in 2019. PNG finished as runner up in the tournament after losing to The Netherlands in the final. They have also won five out of their six games at the Group stage.

Meanwhile, PNG are placed in the Group B of the first round of the marquee event. Other than PNG, Oman, Scotland and Bangladesh are also placed in Group B. In Group B, Scotland is the only team that had beaten PSG during the qualifiers.

Despite their impressive performance at the qualifiers, the PSG team will have to be at their absolute best to reach the next round of the World Cup – Super 12 stage.

The PNG team will bank upon the performance of their opener Tony Ura and bowling all-rounder Norman Vanua to reach the next round. The performance of spin-bowling all-rounder Charles Amini will also be crucial for the debutants if they wish to go further in the event.

Have a look at minnows PNG’s squad: Assad Vala (Captain), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Tony Ura, J. Gardner, J. Kila, K. Vagi Morea, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, Gaudi Toka, Kiplin Doriga(Wicket-Keeper), Sese Bau, Simon Atai

The ICC T20 World Cup will kick off on October 17 in Oman and the summit clash will be played on November 14 in Dubai.

