Paralympics 2021: Bhavina Patel Wins Historic Silver in Table Tennis; Cricketers Send Congratulatory Messages

In what is an historic day for Indian sports, paddler Bhavina Patel won a silver medal for the country in the Tokyo Paralympics Games. Participating in the women’s individual Class 4 Table Tennis on Sunday, Patel, ranked World No.12, went down to World No.1 and London Games Gold Medallist, Zhou Ying in straight Games 7-11, 7-11, 6-11 in 19 minutes.

On this occasion, a host of cricketers congratulated the medallist.

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar congratulated her and wrote, “What a wonderful news for all of India on #NationalSportsDay. Congratulations on the silver medal @BhavinaPatel6. This is a historic achievement! Every medal we win will inspire millions into the sport, & sow the seeds for more medals in future. Good start for us at #Paralympics."

What a wonderful news for all of on #NationalSportsDay. Congratulations on the silver medal @BhavinaPatel6. This is a historic achievement!Every medal we win will inspire millions into the sport, & sow the seeds for more medals in future. Good start for us at #Paralympics . pic.twitter.com/4f0pz0hKuc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2021

VVS Laxman wasn’t far behind. He tweeted, “Silver medal for India. Many Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel who has created history by becoming the first Indian para-paddler to win a medal in #Paralympics history.Flag of IndiaTable tennis paddle and ball."

Silver medal for India.Many Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel who has created history by becoming the first Indian para-paddler to win a medal in #Paralympics history.. pic.twitter.com/dyc3Cw3gEh— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 29, 2021

Virender Sehwag also tweeted, “Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel for creating history by winning India’s first silver medal in women’s singles class 4 table tennis event at the ongoing #TokyoParalympics. A wonderful display of focus , hardwork and mental strength."

Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel for creating history by winning India's first silver medal in women's singles class 4 table tennis event at the ongoing #TokyoParalympics . A wonderful display of focus , hardwork and mental strength. pic.twitter.com/Ijh9LmfBTo— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2021

Acing down the silver line!Super proud on the shining ft. by Bhavina Patel! #Paralympics #WhistleforIndia #Yellove pic.twitter.com/OaQVpof4qz — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) August 29, 2021

Huge congratulations to Bhavina Patel on winning Silver for in Women’s Class 4 Table Tennis in the ongoing #Paralympics in Tokyo. We are extremely proud of you, champion! #PlayBold #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/CmI9KbvGr2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 29, 2021

There are a few other medal contenders for India left in fray.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here