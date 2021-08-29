CricketNext

Paralympics 2021: Bhavina Patel Wins Historic Silver in Table Tennis; Cricketers Send Congratulatory Messages

India's Bhavinaben Patel at Tokyo Paralympics (SAI)

In what is an historic day for Indian sports, paddler Bhavina Patel won a silver medal for the country in the Tokyo Paralympics Games. Participating in the women’s individual Class 4 Table Tennis on Sunday, Patel, ranked World No.12, went down to World No.1 and London Games Gold Medallist, Zhou Ying in straight Games 7-11, 7-11, 6-11 in 19 minutes.

On this occasion, a host of cricketers congratulated the medallist.

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar congratulated her and wrote, “What a wonderful news for all of India on #NationalSportsDay. Congratulations on the silver medal @BhavinaPatel6. This is a historic achievement! Every medal we win will inspire millions into the sport, & sow the seeds for more medals in future. Good start for us at #Paralympics."

VVS Laxman wasn’t far behind. He tweeted, “Silver medal for India. Many Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel who has created history by becoming the first Indian para-paddler to win a medal in #Paralympics history.Flag of IndiaTable tennis paddle and ball."

Virender Sehwag also tweeted, “Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel for creating history by winning India’s first silver medal in women’s singles class 4 table tennis event at the ongoing #TokyoParalympics. A wonderful display of focus , hardwork and mental strength."

There are a few other medal contenders for India left in fray.

first published:August 29, 2021, 12:55 IST