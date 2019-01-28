Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Paras Khadka Scores Historic Ton as Nepal Win ODI Series Against UAE

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 28, 2019, 7:13 PM IST
Paras Khadka became the first Nepal player to score a One-Day International (ODI) century as the subcontinent nation beat UAE in the series-deciding third match at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday.

Khadka’s knock of 115 ensured Nepal chased down the target of 255 with 5.2 overs to spare, thus helping his side claim their maiden ODI series win.

His stay at the crease saw him hit 15 fours and 1 six even as he stitched together partnerships with the other batsmen, making the chase easy in the process.

By the time Khadka’s stay at the crease came to an end, Nepal needed only 40 runs and they were able to get them with ease.

The second-highest scorer for Nepal was opener Gyanendra Malla, who managed 31. Some of their other batsmen got starts but could not go on to make a big score.

Earlier, UAE needed plenty of fireworks from the lower order to even post a respectable total after being put in to bat by Nepal.

Both openers departed without affecting the scoreboard and UAE were 47-4 in the 21st over and looked in real danger of being skittled out cheaply.

Yet CP Rizwan (45), Shaiman Anwar (87) and Mohammad Boota (59) did enough to take their first innings score past the 250-run mark.
First Published: January 28, 2019, 7:13 PM IST

