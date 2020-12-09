- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket, Here’s How Twitter Reacted
After a career spanning close to two decades at the international level, former India wicket keeper Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who made his international debut at the age of 17, took to the micro blogging site and announced his retirement. The 35-year-old penned an emotional note and informed about his retirement through it.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 9, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
After a career spanning close to two decades at the international level, former India wicket keeper Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who made his international debut at the age of 17, took to the micro blogging site and announced his retirement. The 35-year-old penned an emotional note and informed about his retirement through it.
ALSO READ - Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket
Patel, in his retirement announcement, tweeted and thanked the BCCI “for hand holding” him in his formative years and that he has ‘enormous gratitude’ towards the board for showing confidence in a 17-year-old to represent India at the international level. He also lavished praise on former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, fondly called as Dada by his fans, and wrote that he is “especially indebted to Dada” for showing ‘immense faith’ in him. Ganguly was his first international captain. He also thanked all the other captains he played under.
The 35-year-old also thanked the IPL franchises and their respective owners who made him part of their teams and looked after him well. He had a special mention for the Gujarat Cricket Association, which he led to their maiden Ranji Trophy title against Mumbai in the 2016-17 season. He thanked the association for ‘solidly rallying’ throughout his cricketing journey and for placing their confidence to lead the state’s cricket squad.
See the post here:
— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 9, 2020
Patel’s tweet has led to a barrage of appreciative comments on Twitter. While most of them thanked the wicketkeeper-batsman for his contribution to Indian cricket, others congratulated him on his retirement.
Here are some of the reactions from the fans -
Thank You Parthiv Patel
.....#ParthivPatel pic.twitter.com/19rO2fx6Cb
— Rohit Sharma 45 (@RohitSh54376033) December 9, 2020
Very sad news to us
Parthiv Patel retires from competitive cricket.#ParthivPatel@toi pic.twitter.com/gOWTS1jqnQ
— HRUDANANDA BHUE (@HRUDANANDABHUE8) December 9, 2020
Congratulations parthiv
Best of luck for future pic.twitter.com/xVLOPihTAU
— Veer GAUTAM sisodiya ( farmer ) (@veerGS15) December 9, 2020
India's
Youngest Ever Test WK
4th Youngest Test Player
2nd Youngest Half Centurion
Parthiv Patel announced his Retirement from all formats of Intl Cricket pic.twitter.com/ilpg56A66D
— (@Shebas_10dulkar) December 9, 2020
ALSO READ - Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket
Patel, 35, made his debut in 2002, becoming the long format’s youngest wicket keeper at 17 years and 153 days against England in Nottingham. He played in 25 Tests and scored 934 runs at an average of 31.13. He also represented India in 38 ODIs in which he scored 736 runs at an average of 23.74.
He was also part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and played in 139 games so far. In the IPL 2020, he was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad but didn’t get to be a part of playing XI throughout the tournament. He has also played for other teams, such as the Chennai Super Kings, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Kochi Tuskers.
