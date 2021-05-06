- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
Parthiv Patel Feels This Hyderabad Youngster Was the Story of IPL 2021
Owing to a good performance in IPL 2020, Siraj received his maiden Test call and grabbed the opportunity provided to him with both hands as India toured Australia.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 3:58 PM IST
The now-postponed 14th edition of the Indian Premier League saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) making head turns with their exemplary performance. The franchise featured in seven games before the league was postponed for an indefinite time and scripted victory in five fixtures. One of the major reasons behind RCB’s brilliant run was the terrific show produced by the bowlers.
Death bowling has always been Achilles’ heel for the Bangalore-based franchise asthe team finally seemed to have resolved the issue. The right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj led the bowling attack as he managed to rattle the opposition batters with his toe-crushing yorkers both with the new ball and in death overs.
Former RCB wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel seemed highly impressed with Siraj’s conduct with the ball. Speaking to Star Sports, Parthiv lavished praises on the speedster saying that he helped RCB in solving their bowling woes. The veteran also feels that Siraj is the story of the IPL 2021 as he constantly made headlines by nailing yorkers.
“Absolutely they did (solving their death overs bowling woes). I thought the waySiraj bowled this season,I think he is the story of this IPL. Everyone has spoken about Mohammed Siraj bowling well with the new ball and then not being able to bowl yorkers but this season he was nailing yorkers,” Patel was quoted as saying.
Over the past few months, Siraj is living a fairytale as he has managed to impress the who’s who of the cricket fraternity with his raw pace and ability to swing the ball. Owing to a good performance in IPL 2020, Siraj received his maiden Test call and grabbed the opportunity provided to him with both hands. Featuring in three Test matches of four-match series against Australia, the seamer ended up as the highest wicket-taker for the visitors.
The 27-year-old continued his dream run in IPL 2021 too as in seven matches he picked six wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 7.34.
