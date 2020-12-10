- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
Former India International Parthiv Patel Joins Mumbai Indians as Talent Scout
Parthiv, the former MI player, was part of the IPL championship-winning sides in 2015 and 2017. The 35-year-old will work closely with the Mumbai Indians coaching staff and scouts' group.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
Former Team India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel has joined defending champions Mumbai Indians as a Talent Scout. Parthiv brings a vast domestic and international cricketing experience spanning over two decades, along with an understanding of the fast-paced IPL competition.
Parthiv, the former MI player, was part of the IPL championship-winning sides in 2015 and 2017. The 35-year-old will work closely with the Mumbai Indians coaching staff and scouts' group.
Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket, Here’s How Twitter Reacted
Welcoming Parthiv into the Mumbai Indians setup, owner Akash Ambani said, "I am delighted to have Parthiv joining us. We had the opportunity to pick his cricketing brain during his playing days at Mumbai Indians. I am very confident of his contribution to further enhance our scouting system with the depth of cricketing knowledge he possesses. Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai Indians and what we are trying to create at MI. We welcome Parthiv to our One Family."
Parthiv Patel Retires: A Look at His Illustrious Cricket Career - In Pics
Mumbai Indians are the pioneers amongst the IPL franchises for its robust and intensive scouting program. Over the past few years, the franchise has been able to explore untapped territories, tournaments to identify and scout raw talents, which shape the Indian cricket landscape.
Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket
Says Parthiv, "I had enjoyed my cricket playing for Mumbai Indians, those momentous three years with the champion sides remain itched in my memory. Its time now to turn a new chapter in my life. I am excited, confident and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking