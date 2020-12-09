Parthiv Patel Retires: 95 in a Washout and a Match-Turning 69 at Rawalpindi

Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after an international career spanning a little more than 18 years. Patel represented India in 25 Tests scoring 6 fifties and had a decent average of 31.13 for a wicket-keeper batsman.

Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after an international career spanning a little more than 18 years. Patel represented India in 25 Tests scoring 6 fifties and had a decent average of 31.13 for a wicket-keeper batsman. He also played 38 ODIs and recorded four fifties. Patel did not get much of a chance to play for India in T20 cricket (just two T20Is) but had a very successful IPL career with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

We look back at three of his more memorable performances for India - two from Test cricket and one from ODIs.

62 Not Out (107 balls and 172 minutes) vs Pakistan, Second Test, Lahore, 2004

India were 1-0 up in the three-match series and elected to bat first in the second Test in Lahore. Umar Gul ran through the Indian batting line-up and returned with a fifer bowling the visitors out for 287. The highlight of the innings for India was Yuvraj Singh's 112 off just 129 deliveries. Pakistan replied with a massive 489 with hundreds from Imran Farhat and Inzamam-ul-Haq. India had their task cut out. They had to bat time and overs and also score runs to avoid a humiliating innings' defeat. However, the famed top and middle order wilted under pressure and India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sehwag kept one end intact but wickets kept tumbling at the other and India were in tatters at 105 for 5 when Parthiv Patel joined the Nawab of Najafgarh at the crease. Patel showed poise and a good temperament and braved it out against an attack comprising of the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul, Mohammad Sami and Danish Kaneria. Even after Sehwag's dismissal at the score of 160, he made sure that India did not collapse and batted with the tail to avoid an innings' defeat making Pakistan bat again to win the Test match. Patel remained unbeaten on a gutsy and defiant 62 off 107 deliveries including 10 boundaries and was out in the middle for 172 minutes, almost half a day. Albeit in a losing cause, the knock showcased a thing or two about Patel's mental toughness and temperament.

69 vs Pakistan, Third Test, Rawalpindi, 2004

It was 1-1 and all to play for in the decider. India dismissed Pakistan for 224 in the first innings of the third and final Test in Rawalpindi. But a red-hot Shoaib Akhtar, playing in front of his home crowd gave India a huge blow sending back Sehwag off the first ball of the Indian innings. India were under pressure. A fast and hostile bowler, arch-rivals in their own den desperate to win the series. The Wall joined Parthiv Patel at the crease. Not only did the pair had to negotiate Akhtar, Sami and Co. with the new ball and protect the likes of Tendulkar and Laxman to follow but also score runs and not get completely bogged down. And they did exactly that. The pair added a match-changing 129 run stand for the second-wicket. Not only did the partnership resurrect the innings but also paved the way for a huge Indian first innings' total of 600. India went on to win by an innings and 131 runs. And with it won the series 2-1. It was India's first and remains the only Test series win in Pakistan.

95 (107 balls) vs England, First ODI, Chester-le-Street, 2011

Parthiv Patel, opening the innings, top-scored for India with 95 off just 107 deliveries. By the time he was dismissed he had scored exactly half of India's total of 190. He put together 82 for the opening-wicket with Rahane before being involved in a 103-run partnership with Virat Kohli. India posted a more than competitive 274 for 7 and had England reeling at 27 for 2 in the 8th over before rain did not allow any further play in the match.

It was Patel's highest score in his ODI career and it came against the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and co.