Parvinder Awana Appointed Delhi Bowling Coach

IANS | Updated: September 19, 2018, 10:19 AM IST
New Delhi: In a continuation of the recent twists and turns in Delhi cricket, just-retired pacer Parvinder Awana, who was named a junior selector, has resigned and was on Tuesday named bowling coach of the state side for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

Former India pacer Chetan Sharma will replace Awana in the junior selection committee.

"Parvinder Awana has resigned as selector Jr Selection Committee. His resignation has been accepted and in his place, Chetan Sharma has been appointed as selector Jr Selection Committee," a statement from the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) read.

"On the recommendation of the men's Selection Committee, Parvinder Awana has been appointed bowling coach, Ranji Trophy," it added.

Earlier on Monday, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag had resigned from the DDCA cricket committee along with Aakash Chopra and Rahul Sanghvi, citing "busy schedule" in the trio's day-to-day life.

