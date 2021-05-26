CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Past is Gone, We Will Steer the Ship Together' - Mithali Raj on Working With Ramesh Powar

Mithali Raj looked forward to the future putting the past behind her, saying she will work together with newly appointed coach Ramesh Powar

India Women’s One-Day International and Test captain Mithali Raj looked forward to the future putting the past behind her, saying she will work together with newly appointed coach Ramesh Powar for the benefit of the team. Mithali and Powar were involved in a tussle after the 2018 ICC T20 World Cup, which eventually led to Powar being dropped as coach. It all started with Mithali being dropped for the semifinal against England, after which she accused him of trying to end her career.

Powar had defended the move saying it was for the benefit of the team, as they needed an attacking batter. Recently, Powar was appointed coach once again in place of WV Raman.

“The past is gone by. You cannot go back. I am sure he (Ramesh Powar) will come up with plans and we together will steer the ship,” Mithali told The Hindu.

“We will work in tandem and build a very strong team for the future, especially with the World Cup scheduled next year.”

Talking about the tour of England, Mithali welcomed the addition of a Test match to their schedule. India last played a Test in 2014. Now, they will play a Test against England and then against Australia, which will be a day-night game.

“For all the youngsters in the team, and even for someone like me who played a Test match seven years ago, there is no baggage to carry. We have not played the format for such a long time and hence can play with an open mind,” said Mithali.

“It is good to see that this Test will be followed by a pink-ball Test in Australia later this year. My personal opinion is that we should have continuity in playing Test matches.

“I believe that all three formats can exist together in women’s cricket too and players need to enjoy all of them.”

