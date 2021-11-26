Pat Cummins Announced as Australia Test Captain, Steve Smith Named His Deputy

Pat Cummins has been officially named as Australia’s 47th Test captain on Friday by Cricket Australia. Cummins will take the captaincy charge from Tim Paine who stepped down from the position last week after revelations of a scandal involving the sending of inappropriate texts to a female co-worker in 2017. Cummins is the first Australia fast bowler since Ray Lindwall in 1957 to captain his side in Test cricket.

Former skipper Steve Smith has returned to the leadership group and has been named as Cummins deputy in the longest format of the game.

JUST IN: Pat Cummins is officially the 47th captain of the Aussie Men’s Test team #Ashes— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 26, 2021

Cummins first assignment as the Test captain will be the much-anticipated Ashes Test series starting from next month. The ICC no.1 ranked Test bowler expressed his gratitude after becoming the new Test skipper and said he will look to emulate Tim Paine’s leadership.

“I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer," Cummins said in a statement.

“I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years.

“With Steve and I as captains, a number of very senior players in this squad and some great young talent coming through we are a strong and tightly knit group. This is an unexpected privilege which I am very grateful for and am very much looking forward to," he added.

“Pat is an outstanding player and leader — he has earned enormous respect from his teammates and from all corners of the game for his attitude and achievements, both on and off the field," Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley said in a statement.

While, Smith said he is looking forward to assisting Cummins in the leadership group.

“I am pleased to return to the leadership of the team and look forward to helping and assisting Pat in any way I can," Smith said in a statement.

“Pat and I have played together for a long time, so we know our respective styles well."

Earlier, Smith was forced to stand down as skipper for his part in the “Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering scandal of 2018.

Smith further said that the Australian team has unity and the players want to play collective and positive cricket.

“We are also great friends, as is the whole group. As a team, we want to play good, positive cricket and also really enjoy each other’s company.

“There are exciting times ahead as we focus on the Ashes and beyond," he added.

