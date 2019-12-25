Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Pat Cummins Clearly Best Bowler in the World: Tim Paine

Australia skipper Tim Paine reckons his teammate and pacer Pat Cummins is the 'best bowler' in the world currently. Cummins is presently the top-ranked bowler in Test cricket.

IANS |December 25, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Australia's Pat Cummins. (Pic: AP)

Melbourne: Australia skipper Tim Paine reckons his teammate and pacer Pat Cummins is the 'best bowler' in the world currently. Cummins is presently the top-ranked bowler in Test cricket.

Cummins, 26, has enjoyed a great year as he had become the second-fastest Australian paceman behind Charlie Turner to a 100 Test wickets.

"He is clearly the best bowler in the world, his stats will probably back that up. Not just for one series, or one Test, or two Tests here or there, he has done it every game," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I think he is getting better with experience as well, I think you are noticing he is not always bowling high-140s anymore, which is a great, great attribute and skill," he added.

Cummins had recorded a six-wicket haul in the first Test of the ongoing three-match rubber against New Zealand in Perth, helping Australia register a huge 296-run victory over the visitors.

Recently, Cummins had become became the most expensive foreign player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was snapped by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping amount of Rs 15.5 crore.

Australia will take on New Zealand in the second Test beginning Thursday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

