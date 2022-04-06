Pat Cummins Equals KL Rahul's Record for Fastest Fifty in IPL History

Pat Cummins smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Cummins smashed 56 from 15 balls, including 35 runs in what turned out to be the last over of the match off Daniel Sams - which turned out to be the second-most expensive over in IPL - with a strike rate of 373.33. The Australian’s blistering fifty was lased with four fours and six sixes.

Cummins equalled KL Rahul’s record of the fastest fifty, in terms of ball faced, which he managed against Delhi Capitals back in 2018.

The next best is from KKR’s Yusuf Pathan against SunRisers Hyderabad as he reached hi fifty in just 15 in Kolkata, 2014 and KKR’s Sunil Narine also got to his fifty in 15 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, 2017.

Cummins has, in fact, has had quite a run against MI in his last three outings, with scores of 33 from 12 balls, 53 not out from 36 balls, both last year and now his 15-ball 56.

At the post-match press presentation, Cummins said he himself was surprised with his batting.

“I probably think I’m most surprised by that innings. I’m glad that it came off. I was thinking of having a swing if it was in my area. Wasn’t trying to overthink it. Very satisfying to do it on my first game this season. Was just trying to pepper the shorter boundary. The hard thing after a big auction is that there are a lot of changes from last year. It’s a good mix of talent out there and quite relaxed with the boys," he said.

In his last over with the ball, he was smashed by Keiron Pollard for 23 runs as he ended with figures of 49 for 2 wickets from his four overs.

KKR skipper also revealed, at the post-match press presentation, that Cummins could hardly get bat to ball in the nets just the daybefore.

“Extraordinary! I couldn’t believe the way he (Cummins) was hitting the ball. Because yesterday in the nets, he was getting bowled now and then, I was batting in the nets beside him then," Shreyas said.

