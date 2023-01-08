Pat Cummins Exudes Confidence Ahead of India Tour, Says 'No One Going There Blind'

After beating South Africa 2-1 in the three-match Test series, Pat Cummins led Australia has some big-ticket assignments lined up. For instance, they will be up against India in the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy which will be followed by a five-match Ashes in England. All in all, if Cummins really wanna show the world that they as a Test side have arrived, then they need to show their efficacy in the subcontinent where they have been defeated over the years and that too with ease.

Here it must be mentioned that the last time they toured India in 2017-18, they went onto lose the high intensity series 2-1. Not to mention how they were clean swept 4-0 four years earlier in 2013. Their last win came back in 2004-05 where they beat India 2-0 to conquer the final frontier.

Although, a lot will be at stake for Rohit Sharma and his men at home, Cummins knows critics can’t take the Aussie boys lightly; he gave warning shot as their home summer came to an end with series wins over West Indies and South Africa.

“No one is going over there blind. We’ll use the next few weeks to reflect on the next 12 months and then get over there really refreshed and eager," he said.

“I think we’re as good a chance as we’re ever going to be. It was another fantastic summer. I feel like we’re adapting really well. Having the experience of Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year has put us in really good stead for India.”

Ahead of the series, he said Ashton Agar could play a crucial role in the upcoming India series as the pitches there would provide turn.

“A left-arm orthodox, he’ll absolutely be there. It wasn’t an audition at all. I thought he did really well. There was 800 runs and three wickets for spin during the game. It wasn’t easy for him but I thought he did his role well. Hoping it would have broken up a bit more, spun a bit more. It probably wasn’t a classic India wicket we would have expected."

The four match Border Gavaskar Trophy begins on February 9 in Nagpur which will host the first Test. The entourage will then move to New Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad.

