Cummins Feels Playing in All Three Formats Becoming Difficult for Fast Bowlers

"I think it's really hard. Especially for Australian bowlers it seems like our Test matches always go for basically the full five days and the bowlers are bowling lots of overs," Cummins told ESPNcricinfo. "I think certain tours, like India last year, in some games the pace bowlers didn't bowl heaps of overs, Bangladesh the same. I feel like the Australian summer is pretty brutal, there's lots of pretty flat wickets, hard wickets and it's a lot of bowling.
"It's about finding that balance, you want to play as much as you can, you also need to keep bowling, you can't just play a game and have a few weeks off. I'd love to play every single game for Australia, but realistically I think you get up for the Test matches and then make sure you're 100% for the ODIs and then taking one series at a time. You're making sure you're 100% right to go but knowing if you're not, it's not worth it. There's so much other cricket and so many other guys that are banging down the door, you can't play unless you're 100% right to go."
Cummins feels that with the World Cup round the corner, the teams will obviously be playing more in the 50-over format and that is again a challenge for which the planning has to be done accordingly.
"I know for example this year we're playing a lot more ODIs leading into the World Cup and therefore the schedule allows us to really put an emphasis on that and play lots of ODI cricket leading into the World Cup," Cummins said.
"I know Pat Howard, one of his big things talking about the schedule is trying to give us the best opportunity to perform in those big tournaments leading up. I'm sure for the T20 World Cup we'll have the same, a bit more time where the T20 side can really play together, work out their combinations and have a good run in. Even now we've seen this tour [of England and Zimbabwe], its good there's a big chunk of T20 cricket, getting five games in a few weeks with one team, one coaching staff all together. Hopefully we'll see a bit more of that."
Cummins said that he along with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were hoping to be fit it time for the series against Pakistan in the UAE. "We're still hoping to make the UAE," Cummins said. "Hoff and Starcy and I are all on a pretty similar programme, we're all hoping to start bowling by the end of July and that'll give us a two or three-month lead-in to the Tests. We're all on track for that, just got to get a final scan in a few weeks and get the final sign-off that my back's alright.
"It's one of those weird injuries in that you feel fine and I'm pain-free, don't feel my back at all, but you're basically dictated by a scan because it's bone and a bit of a waiting game. You can try and rehab everything around it as much as you like, but you've just got to wait for it to be right. Still hoping to start bowling by the end of the month and be right for the UAE.”
Cummins said that a Test match on wickets which are conducive to batting can be brutal on a fast bowler and a gradual build-up is a must when one is returning from injury.
"A Test match is brutal, especially over somewhere like there, it's high intensity and you can be out in the field for a few days at a time, so it's not a matter of getting right and then starting to bowl and playing a couple of weeks later, you do need a good two or three months of build-up. A nice gradual build-up and then be flat out to go is the plan. You've always got to be pretty careful with it," he said.
First Published: July 10, 2018, 9:35 AM IST