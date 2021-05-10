Pat Cummins' Fiancee Becky Boston Shows off 'Mini Baby Bump'; KKR Congratulate the Couple

Australian International and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins to set to become a father this coming spring with fiance Becky Boston. Boston had revealed the news last month with an Instagram post and her latest photo with the ‘mini bump’ on Instagram story caught the attention of KKR’s social media team and they put a congratulatory tweet on their Twitter handle.

The bride-to-be had announced she was pregnant on Instagram with a photo of her holding her growing baby bump at the beach. ‘I can’t hide this happiness any longer!’ she wrote. ‘Baby Boston Cummins will be joining us in Spring. We are so excited to meet you!’ she had written then. On Sunday, Boston shared a bathroom selfie captioning “First Mother’s day with my mini bump.”

As per The Dailymail, the couple recently sold their three-bedroom, three-bathroom Clovelly apartment in Sydney’s eastern suburbs for a whopping $3.7 million. Just last month, they splashed out on a lavish home in Bronte, also in the city’s eastern suburbs, for $9.5 million.

Cummins is currently in the Maldives undergoing the mandatory quarantine before he can fly back home after IPL 2021 was suspended midway owing to the alarming situation with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Cummins’ KKR teammates Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, and Tim Seifert have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in India undergoing treatment.

Earlier, Cummins had allocated his USD 50,000 donation to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, a week after pledging the amount to PM CARES Fund.“Terrific Work FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you’re able to, please join many others in supporting this” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Cricket Australia last week pledged 50,000 Australian dollars to support India’s fight against the devastating second wave and said it will also raise more funds in partnership with its players’ Association and UNICEF.

