Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Pat Cummins is Most Complete Fast Bowler in World: Glenn McGrath

Asked about most complete bowler in world cricket now, McGrath replied: "Pat Cummins. I like the way he goes by."

PTI |April 16, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
Pat Cummins is Most Complete Fast Bowler in World: Glenn McGrath

Australia's Pat Cummins is the most complete fast bowler from the current crop of cricketers, says legendary Glenn McGrath.

McGrath answered 25 rapid-fire questions from ESPN Cricinfo on a range of subjects.

Asked about most complete bowler in world cricket now, McGrath replied: "Pat Cummins. I like the way he goes by."

One of the best fast bowlers through the 90s till late 2000s, McGrath believes that bowling to Brian Lara will be slightly tougher than Tendulkar. He also revealed his secret wishlist, if he could take a Test hat-trick.

"Tough," he said when given a choice between Lara and Tendulkar.

"I would go with Lara just (a bit) from my experience. The hattrick wishlist would be Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid."

Asked what delivery, he didn't possess in his armoury, he cheekily replied: "the 100miles per hour delivery."

According to him, the bowlers who work a lot harder than the batsmen,

"Fast bowlers are better blokes, work harder and batsmen expect everything."

Given a choice of Mankading in a World Cup final where he has to get the last wicket but with only two runs to defend, the legendary pacer said that he would never do it.

He also feels that after watching Jim Carrey's performance in Dumb and Dumber, he would like the Hollywood actor to play his role if a biopic is made.

"Brad Pitt or Hugh Jackman," are his other choices.

Not one known for elegant dressing, McGrath said that he liked wearing outfits designed by Indian Sabyasachi.

The three non-cricketing legends that he was privileged to meet included Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt, tennis icon Roger Federer and five-time Olympic champion rower Steve Redgrave.

Glenn McGrathPat Cummins

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more