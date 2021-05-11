CRICKETNEXT

Pat Cummins Mistakenly Tags Mayank Agarwal Instead of Mayanti Langer, India Opener Reacts

Cummins was interacting with popular sports journalist Mayanti Langer Binny on a Youtube show called 'Players' Lounge' to talk about his cricket journey.

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was in the news recently for donating $50,000 to help India fight the devastating second wave of coronavirus.

Although the IPL has been suspended, the 27-year-old pacer has made the headlines again, this time for odd but funny reason.

Cummins was interacting with popular sports journalist Mayanti Langer Binny on a Youtube show called ‘Players’ Lounge’ to talk about his cricket journey from making his Test debut at the age of 18 to becoming the world no. 1 bowler in the format.

The show aired on Youtube on May 04, but it was only recently when Cummins decided to share the interaction on his Twitter account.

However, while trying to tag Mayanti Langer in the tweet, he mistakenly mentioned the Twitter handle of cricketer Mayank Agarwal.

After noticing this slip-up by Cummins, Mayank couldn’t help himself from correcting the Aussie quick.

“You got the wrong person Pat,” tweeted the Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener with a smiling emoji.

Mayanti, too, joined the party on Twitter by terming Agarwal’s response as “epic”, accompanied by two laughing emojis.

Seeing his gaffe, Cummins then tried to do damage control by saying that Mayanti was “great too” with a laugh-out-loud emoji.

Cummins, who is among the most expensive overseas players in IPL, had a decent outing this year in the short-lived tournament. In the seven matches he played for KKR, the right-arm pacer fetched nine wickets, and also churned out 96 runs from his bat.

His most notable knock was against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 21 when MS Dhoni-led team, despite putting on a solid 220 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, was seen helpless in front of the KKR all-rounder’s batting power.

Cummins almost brought his team to the finishing line during his 66-run not-out blitz, but did not get any support from the tailenders who could not withstand Dhoni’s pressure antics. CSK won that match by 18 runs. Cummins’ 66* off just 34 balls saw him hitting six sixes during his inning.

