Pat Cummins Picks Virat Kohli in his Test XI, Puts India Skipper at No.5 Slot

While there are many modern-day greats in cricket, but no one comes close to India skipper Virat Kohli. Along with consistent performances, he boasts of exceptional numbers, that too in all three formats of the game. In 91 Tests, he has scored 7490 runs at an average of over 52, while in ODIs, in 254 matches, he has 12169 runs at an astounding average of 59. In the T20Is, he is equally successful and has scored 3159 runs in 89 encounters.

Also, he has a tally of 70 tons at the age of 32. A player of his stature is bound to make it to the playing XI of any given side in the world. So now, he finds a mention in Australia’s Pat Cummins’ Test XI. The world’s best bowler is currently placed in a quarantine in Sydney upon his arrival from Maldives, and is active on his Youtube Channel. During a Q&A session, he answered one of the fans, as to which three players would he pick in his playing XI?

“I would probably have Kane Williamson at No.3, Steve Smith at No.4, maybe Kohli at No.5. In any order, but I would have those three,” said Cummins.

Kohli was last seen in action in IPL 2021, that was suspended due to rising Covid-19 cases in India. But before that, Kohli had managed to score 198 runs in 7 matches. RCB was third in the points table, and was looking to go the distance this time around. Meanwhile, now Team India will be seen in action soon, during the tour of England where they are scheduled to play the WTC final and five Tests against England.

Kohli would be raring to go, as the Indian skipper hasn’t managed to score a ton since 2019. With six Tests in the pipeline, it could be an opportunity for him to break the jinx. The last time he scored a ton was against Bangladesh in D/N Test in November 2019.

