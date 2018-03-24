Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pat Cummins Plays Down Standing on Ball, Calls Incident a Mistake

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 24, 2018, 11:07 AM IST
Australian bowler Pat Cummins (L) celebrates the dismissal of South African batsman Temba Bavuma (not in picture) during the first day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands cricket ground on March 22, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Image: AFP)

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins laughed off an incident captured on television which appeared to show him stopping the ball with the spikes of his shoes during the third Test against South Africa on Thursday.

The said incident took place during the 53rd over of South African innings with the hosts comfortably moving ahead 174/2 with Dean Elgar inching towards his century and AB de Villiers on 42. The partnership took the match away from the Aussies as the Proteas were on the front foot. When Elgar played the ball back towards Cummins, the bowler stuck his boot out to stop the ball and his spikes remained on the ball for a few extra seconds before the Cummins walked back. The incident, at the time did not get noticed in a big way except for former SA captain Graeme Smith saying that Cummins had stepped on the ball “accidentally on purpose”.

The on-field umpires inspected the ball and allowed play to continue with it.

Though there was no official reference to the incident in terms of calling it “ball-tampering”, the Australian was asked about it in the press conference after the end of play.




“It was a mistake,” said Cummins. “I looked straight back and the umpire (Richard Illingworth) started to giggle. It was very unintentional.”

Cummins finished the first day with 4-64 as the home side reached 266 for eight at stumps.

The ongoing series has been dogged by controversy with Australia's David Warner and South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock squaring up in the first match.

Then, in the second Test at Port Elizabeth, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was banned for shoulder-charging Australian skipper Steve Smith.

Rabada appealed the decision and has been allowed to play at Cape Town.

(With various inputs)

First Published: March 24, 2018, 11:05 AM IST

