Pat Cummins Pulls Out of IPL 2023 to Manage his Workload Ahead of Ashes and ODI World Cup

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 07:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Australia ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins (AFP Photo)

Pat Cummins was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 7.25 crore in IPL 2022 mega auction

Premier Australia pacer Pat Cummins has pulled out of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Cummins, who was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 7.25 crore in IPL 2022 mega auction, has decided to skip the cash-rich league to manage his workload ahead of the Ashes and ODI World Cup next year.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup," Cummins posted on Twitter.

However, Cummins also hinted that it is not the end of the story for him for KKR in IPL as he wants to return to the franchise after next season.

“Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP," he tweeted.

The premier pacer was recently appointed the ODI captain of Australia team after Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the 50-over format. The 29-year-old pacer from New South Wales will be leading the team in the first ODI against England in November.

The 29-year-old becomes Australia’s 27th one-day captain and the first fast bowler to hold the post after impressing in his first year as Test captain.

Meanwhile, KKR have been very active in the trading window as they have already signed three players Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals, Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans.

KKR signed Shardul Thakur in a trade-in deal for Aman Khan with Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. KKR are the sixth different IPL franchise that Thakur will be part of. Besides DC, Thakur has represented CSK, PBKS, Mumbai Indians and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

Earlier, England wicketkeeper batter Sam Billings also pulled out of the upcoming season of IPL to focus on Test cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already set a November 15 deadline for the franchises to send the final list of retained players. This time around, each team can retain up to 15 players and have to release the remaining 10. However, last year, the team size was set to a maximum of 25 while the minimum number of players in a team was 18.

first published:November 15, 2022, 07:50 IST
last updated:November 15, 2022, 07:50 IST