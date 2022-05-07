Pat Cummins Tasted This Indian Dish and Now Regrets Why He Never Tried it Before

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, who is currently playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, has shared a regret on social media. But it’s not anything related to cricket. The 28-year-old on Thursday posted a picture of pav bhaji which he tasted for the first time. And the regret Cummins had is why he never tried the cuisine before despite touring India for 11 years.

Cummins had shared a picture of the delicious pav bhaji on Twitter with two emojis which indicated how much he enjoyed the Maharashtrian dish. The picture features a bowl full of bhaji and two pairs of buns or pav on a plate with some chopped onions on the side.

However, one user was quick to ask the KKR pacer’s feedback on the food. “Bro give your feedback,” asked the Twitter user. To which Cummins responded, “Wow, I’ve been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious.”

Pav Bhaji, which has its roots in Maharashtra, consists of a thick vegetable curry (bhaji) and soft buns (pav). Besides, Maharashtra, it is a highly popular fast food dish in north India.

Wow, I’ve been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious https://t.co/QlIDc0ik4r— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

Cummins, who was bought back by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 auction for Rs 7.25 crore, gave a memorable knock of 56 not out against Mumbai Indians in the early phase of the season. His blazing fast innings came in just 15 balls and turned the match in Kolkata’s favour.

Batting first in the match, Mumbai Indians had notched up 161 runs as consistent Surya Kumar Yadav hit a half century. Mumbai started the defense well and even sent back half the KKR team on 101 runs in the 14th over. However, what no one saw coming was a storm by Cummins.

From 101/5 in 13.1 overs, Kolkata was home by 16th over, all thanks to Cummins’ four boundaries and six maximums.

Despite starting well in the tournament, Kolkata Knight Riders couldn’t sustain the momentum and are now placed 7th on the points table. They have won only four of their 10 games.

They will come face to face with second-placed Lucknow Super Giants today. The match is scheduled for 7:30 pm at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

