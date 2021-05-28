- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Pat Cummins Will Not Prefer Bowling to MS Dhoni if a Six is Needed Off The Final Delivery
A fan asked that what would be pat Cummins' thought process when he would be bowling to MS Dhoni, with 6 needed off one bowl.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 28, 2021, 12:43 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been one of the toughest batsmen to bowl in the death overs. After taking a couple of deliveries to settle in, at his prime, he used to smash bowlers all over the park at will.
Even a yorker, one of the most effective delivery in any form of cricket, would meet the same fat – out of the park for a six with Dhoni pulling off his famous Helicopter shot.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Australian pacer Pat Cummins agrees with it.
The Australian pacer has posted several vlogs of his IPL journey on his YouTube channel.
Recently, he streamed a live Question and Answer (Q/A) session with his fans, where people asked him about his cricket journey, bowling technicalities and tryst with injuries.
One fan also put up a question regarding Dhoni.
Giving a hypothetical situation, one of the fans asked that what would be the pacer’s thought process when he would be bowling to Dhoni, with six needed off one ball.
The Australian speedster said that though he would not prefer to be in that position, he would go for a bouncer, slower ball, or a wide yorker. The 28-year-old said that he has seen around a million videos of Dhoni hitting sixes to bowlers who missed yorkers, so he would avoid it.
Cummins has twice picked up Dhoni’s wicket in international cricket – both in T20Is.
Dhoni has retired from international cricket but continues to play in IPL where he leads CSK.
In IPL 2021, CSK were one of the top performing teams before the season was suspended when several players and other officials began testing positive for the coronavirus. A decision whether the season can be resumed this year could be taken on Saturday during the BCCI AGM.
