Pat Cummins Won't be Coming Back: KKR Colleague Dinesh Karthik Confirms

Former KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has confirmed that Pat Cummins will not be coming back for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The multi-million dollar league has been moved to UAE after it was cancelled midway due to the rising cases of Covid-19 inside the bio-bubble. “Cummins has said he is not coming but there’s still three months and Morgan may still be available. But if I am asked to lead, I don’t have a problem,” Karthik told TOI.

The IPL which began on April 9 had to shut shop as India grappled with the second wave of the Covid-19. But now the busy schedule of international cricket might cause a problem or two. England cricketers won’t be making an appearance that’s for sure and now with no Cummins, it needs to be seen whether any other Aussie cricketer also take the same steps.

Karthik backed young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to score big in the WTC final. Pant is in the form of his life in the purest format of the game. He was the wrecker-in-chief for India in the four-match Test series against Australia and England. Karthik reckoned that Pant instills fear among the opposition.

“He lends flexibility to the team and the management has the opportunity to play the extra batsman or the bowler as per requirement. And what is most important is the way he instills fear in the mind of opposition. Pant has the effect that Virender Sehwag or Adam Gilchrist used to have on rivals,” Karthik told the Times of India.

Pant hit two half-centuries during India’s tour Down Under. He made sure India won the Test series against Australia by shining with the bat at Gabba. Pant was equally good when India played against England at home. He hit two half-centuries, which included a 92, and followed it up with a classy century in the fourth Test ensuring India clinched the series 3-1.

Karthik was sure Pant will be ready for the English conditions. “He can take the game away from them. Pant has been to England before, has a century at The Oval, and knows how to deal with the conditions,” he added.

