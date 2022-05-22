PAT vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction For Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 22, 2 PM IST

PAT vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Patriots and Titans: In the Sunday afternoon match of the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022, we have Patriots rolling the carpet for Titans. The two teams will meet at CAP Siechem Ground on May 22 from 2 PM IST.

Patriots have emerged as one of the best teams in the tournament. They won their first two games against Avengers and Warriors by four and ten wickets, respectively. In their most recent encounter against the Warriors, the Patriots chased a total of 90 runs within 8.5 overs.

Coming to Titans, they have experienced a completely contrasting fate in the league so far. Titans suffered two back-to-back losses against Warriors and Eagles by eight wickets and 23 runs. It is high time for the Titans batters to step up and score runs for the team.

Ahead of the match between the Patriots and Titans, here is everything you need to know:

PAT vs TIT Telecast

Patriots vs Titans game will not be telecast in India

PAT vs TIT Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PAT vs TIT Match Details

PAT vs TIT match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 2 PM IST on May 22, Sunday.

PAT vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Krishna Pandya

Vice-Captain: Ujjwal Kumar Singh

Suggested Playing XI for PAT vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: George Samuel A

Batters: S Parameeswaran, Jai Dagar, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Jay Pandey

All-rounders: Ujjwal Kumar Singh, D Bharat Kumar

Bowlers: Krishna Pandya, Arun Kumar S, Tharun J, Gurvinder Singh

PAT vs TIT Probable XIs

Patriots: V Shashank, D Bharat Kumar, Krishna Pandya, Naveen Kaarthikeyan D (wk), S Parameeswaran, S Venkadesan, Jaya Surya Prabah, Arun Kumar S, Jai Dagar, M Ismail, K Ramesh

Titans: Jayaprakash Manikandan, Jay Pandey, Rohit D(c), Ameer Zeeshan N, Nitin Pranav V, Gurvinder Singh, Raja Vijayi, Tharun J, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, George Samuel A(wk), Abin Mathew M

