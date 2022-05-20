PAT vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match, May 20, 11:00 AM IST

PAT vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Patriots and Warriors: In the Friday match of the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022, we have Patriots playing against the Warriors. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the CAP Siechem Ground on May 20 from 11:00 AM IST.

Patriots and Warriors made similar starts in the T10 league. Patriots handed a defeat to Avengers in their season opener by four wickets. Avengers ended up with a good score of 138 runs in their ten overs. However, the batting masterclass by Krishna Pandya steered Patriots to a victory in 9.4 overs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Coming to Warriors, they were up against Titans in their first match. It was a one-sided affair as the Titans scored only 87 runs in their ten overs. On the back of batting brilliance by the middle-order, the Warriors recorded a victory in 9.4 overs.

Ahead of the match between Patriots and Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

PAT vs WAR Telecast

Patriots vs Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

PAT vs WAR Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PAT vs WAR Match Details

PAT vs WAR match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 11:00 AM IST on May 20, Friday.

PAT vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Krishna Pandya

Vice-Captain – Thamizhmani G

Suggested Playing XI for PAT vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu

Batters: S Parameeswaran, Jai Dagar, Sachin Sivasubramanian

All-rounders: Thamizhmani G, D Bharat Kumar, V Shashank, Mohammed Harafath

Bowlers: Krishna Pandya, Arun Kumar S, Mayank Pandey

PAT vs WAR Probable XIs:

Patriots: D Bharat Kumar, V Shashank, Krishna Pandya, Naveen Kaarthikeyan D (wk), S Parameeswaran, Jai Dagar, M Ismail, K Ramesh, S Venkadesan, Jaya Surya Prabah, Arun Kumar S

Warriors: Sathya Kumar, Prabhu B, Selvam M, Shiva Shankar, Mayank Pandey, Sachin Sivasubramanian, Thamizhmani G, Vaibhav Singh, Premraj Rajavelu(c), Mohammed Harafath, Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu(wk)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here