PAT vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match, May 29, 11:00 AM IST

PAT vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Patriots and Warriors: Patriots will clash with the Warriors in the Sunday morning match of the 2022 edition of the Pondicherry T10. It is a must-watch game as the toppers of the T10 points table will be clashing at the CAP Siechem Ground. Warriors and Patriots have featured in seven league games each, winning four and losing two games.

Warriors are second in the points tally. They haven’t lost a single game since their last four matches. Their last game against the Eagles was abandoned due to poor weather conditions.

Coming to the Patriots, they are occupying the top position with nine points and a better net run rate. The team endured a massive upset in its last game. They were beaten by the wooden-spooners Royals by 20 runs.

Ahead of the match between Patriots and Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

PAT vs WAR Telecast

Patriots vs Warriors game will not be telecast in India

PAT vs WAR Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PAT vs WAR Match Details

PAT vs WAR match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 11:00 AM IST on May 29, Sunday.

PAT vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – D Bharath Kumar

Vice-Captain – Selvam M

Suggested Playing XI for PAT vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Jadhav

Batters: Shashank V, Parameswaran S, Selvam M

All-rounders: Krishna Pandya, S Santhamoorthy, D Bharath Kumar, Paras Ratnaparkhe

Bowlers: Avinash Badrinath, Sathya Kumar, Saurabh Yadav

PAT vs WAR Probable XIs:

Patriots: Krishna Pandya, Avinash Badrinath, Jai Dagar, Shashank V, Parameswaran S, Yathish Kumar N, Nitheeshwar Elangovan, Subramaniyan K, Ismail Mohammed Zackiriya, Naveen Kaarthikeyan D, D Bharath Kumar

Warriors: Paras Ratnaparkhe, Thamizhmani G, Prabu B, Sathya Kumar, S Santhamoorthy, Sachin Sivasubramanian, Saurabh Yadav, Yash Jadhav (wk), Premraj Rajavelu, Mayank Kumar, Selvam M

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here