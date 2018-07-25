Patel Set for New Zealand Test Debut Against Pakistan

The India-born 29-year-old, New Zealand's top domestic wicket-taker in the past three seasons, replaces allrounder Mitchell Santner who is still recovering from knee surgery, New Zealand Cricket said in a media release on Wednesday.
Patel joins wrist-spinners Todd Astle and Ish Sodhi in the 15-man squad for the three-Test series starting in October.
Selectors also opted to include a second wicketkeeper in Tom Blundell alongside BJ Watling in the squad.
Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling
First Published: July 25, 2018, 9:34 AM IST