Paterson Five-for Buries India A and Keeps South Africa A Alive in Quadrangular Series

South Africa's four-wicket victory also meant that India B, who currently have 12 points, cemented their spot in the final. Meanwhile, with a Net Run Rate of +0.006, South Africa have now thrown India A (-0.3) out of contention.
South Africa rode on Paterson's 5 for 19 to bundle India A out for 157 in 37.3 overs after Khaya Zondo won the toss and opted to field. In reply, South Africa survived a minor slump to get the job done with 74 deliveries to spare. They finished on 159 for 6 in 37.4 overs.
Robert Frylinck (2 for 36) and Paterson got the visitors off to a rollicking start getting rid openers Suryakumar Yadav (5) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (0) inside four overs. Frylinck then knocked over captain Shreyas Iyer (7) with a peach of a slower delivery before Paterson accounted for Ambati Rayudu (11) to reduce India A to 31 for 4.
Coming in at No. 5, Nitish Rana stuck around for a while but failed to carry falling to right-arm seamer Malusi Siboto (1 for 24) for 19.
Things could have gone worse for the hosts if not for Sanju Samson and Deepak Chahar's 64-run association for the seventh wicket. The duo scored at a decent pace and helped their team past the 100-run mark. Just when it seemed the two would get India A out of the woods, Paterson returned to dismiss Chahar for 42-ball 38, which included three fours and three maximums.
In the very next over, Sisanda Magala (2 for 46) bowled Samson for 42-ball 36 and obliterated India A's chances of getting closer to the 200-run mark. There was hardly any contribution from the last three batsmen as India A were bowled out for a below-par total.
Unlike India A, South Africa received a good start from their top-order. The opening pair of Gihahn Cloete (24) and Pieter Malan added 37 runs before the former was caught off Khaleel Ahmed's (3 for 45) bowling. Sarel Erwee then joined hands with Malan and took the South African innings forward.
Just when things were going to plan, leg-spinner Mayank Markande outfoxed Erwee for 20 before Khaleel sent Malan back for an 86-ball 47. Before the dust had settled, Zondo (4) and Paterson (12) too perished as the visiting side found themselves in a spot of bother at 111 for 5, still needing over 45 runs.
However, Senuran Muthusamy (16) and Farhaan Behardien (18*) added a few crucial runs to take their team closer to the target. Muthusamy fell to Krunal Pandya (2 for 37), but Behardien and Frylinck (15*) made sure there were no further hiccups and got their team over the line in time to earn a valuable bonus point.
First Published: August 27, 2018, 5:06 PM IST