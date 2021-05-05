CRICKETNEXT

Irfan Pathan's Cricket Academy to Provide Free Meals to COVID-hit People of South Delhi

Irfan Pathan's Cricket Academy to Provide Free Meals to COVID-hit People of South Delhi

Irfan Pathan's Cricket Academy to Provide Free Meals to COVID-hit People of South Delhi

Delhi has emerged as one of the worst-hit cities as the country grapples with a deadly second wave of the pandemic

  • PTI
  • Updated: May 5, 2021, 5:35 PM IST

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said on Wednesday his cricket academy will provide free meals to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in South Delhi.

Delhi has emerged as one of the worst-hit cities as the country grapples with a deadly second wave of the pandemic, leaving hospitals overflowing with patients.

“While the nation is in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19, it becomes our responsibility to come together and assist the people in need. Taking inspiration from the same, Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) is going to provide free meals to COVID-19 affected people in South Delhi,” Irfan tweeted.

Also Read: IPL 2021 Suspended: Players Could Have Picked up the Virus at Airport, Says Report

Irfan, who was a high-quality swing bowler and a useful batsman, played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs for India during a fairly successful international career.

The 36-year-old all-rounder had himself contracted the virus in March, after playing in the Road Safety World Series tournament in Raipur. His elder brother Yusuf had also tested positive for the highly contagious virus after playing in the same tournament.

In a humanitarian gesture, Irfan and Yusuf had donated 4,000 masks to the needy amid the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic last year. Earlier this year, their father Mehmood Khan also extended his support in the fight against the unprecedented crisis, providing COVID-19 patients with free food through his charitable trust.

