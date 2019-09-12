Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Patriots Suffer Narrow 18-run Defeat to Barbados Tridents in CPL

A disciplined Barbados Tridents registered their first win of the Caribbean Premier League 2019 with an 18-run victory over St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, who had only just achieved the second highest run-chase in T20 history in their last league match.

Cricketnext Staff |September 12, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
Patriots Suffer Narrow 18-run Defeat to Barbados Tridents in CPL

A disciplined Barbados Tridents registered their first win of the Caribbean Premier League 2019 with an 18-run victory over St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, who had only just achieved the second highest run-chase in T20 history in their last league match.

Keeping in mind the damp conditions, SNP captain Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bowl first, and Johnson Charles got proceedings underway for the Tridents with a composed yet aggressive 43-ball 52. Even after Alex Hales’ dismissal, Charles continued and put up an85-run partnership with Leniko Boucher which included six sixes in total.

But it was JP Duminy’s crucial knock of 43 off just 18 balls, coming in to bat at the end of the 14th over that propelled Tridents’ score to 186, helping them add 72 runs off the final six overs.

Tridents carried the momentum of their batting performance into their bowling. Jason Holder quickly dismissed Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis, and it was then over to Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamicchane to trouble the middle-order.

Laurie Evans tried to keep the innings together with a 41-ball 64, but kept losing partners at the other end courtesy Lamicchane and Hayden Walsh (2 for 33), who had SNP in a fatal position at 112 for 9 in no time.

Play was then interrupted by rain for about an hour, after which Dominic Drakes, son of former international cricketer Vasbert Drakes smashed 34 off 14 balls and tried getting his side as close to the target as possible. They finished only 18 runs short of the target, which, for Tridents, went on to highlight the importance of Duminy’s late charge in the first innings.

Caribbeancaribbean premier leagueCPLleaguepatriotspremiertridents

Related stories

CPL Draft: Hales Moves to Barbados Tridents; St Lucia Stars Pick Malinga & Dickwella
Cricketnext Staff | May 23, 2019, 7:46 AM IST

CPL Draft: Hales Moves to Barbados Tridents; St Lucia Stars Pick Malinga & Dickwella

St. Lucia Zouks to Replace St. Lucia Stars in CPL
Cricketnext Staff | August 15, 2019, 8:12 PM IST

St. Lucia Zouks to Replace St. Lucia Stars in CPL

Dinesh Karthik Tenders Unconditional Apology After Violating BCCI Clause
Cricketnext Staff | September 8, 2019, 12:36 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik Tenders Unconditional Apology After Violating BCCI Clause

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...