Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: SA VS IND

live
SA SA
IND IND

Mohali

18 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

Pattinson Eyes Home Summer Following Successful Ashes Return

Following a successful comeback to the Australian side in the Ashes, James Pattinson is eyeing playing all three formats for his country beginning this home summer.

Cricketnext Staff |September 20, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
Pattinson Eyes Home Summer Following Successful Ashes Return

Following a successful comeback to the Australian side in the Ashes, James Pattinson is eyeing playing all three formats for his country beginning this home summer.

Pattinson played two Tests in the five-match series in England, picking up five wickets. Prior to the Ashes, which Australia retained by drawing the series 2-2, Pattinson had last played international cricket in 2016.

Pattinson was happy to return to top-level cricket after missing out with back issues, and will now focus on playing continuously, starting with domestic one-day cricket for Victoria.

"To play that first Test and get another at Headingley was extremely rewarding after a lot of hard work and a lot of hard times going through everything with my back to get back to Test cricket," Pattinson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I was pinching myself, when I first got picked in the Ashes quad I was pretty happy and when I got the nod for that first Test was special then to go on and win a pretty crucial test at Edgbaston where England haven't lost for a long while, to contribute to a winning team there was special as well.

"It's great just to be on the flight home fit and ready to go into a summer here, I can't wait to get stuck in with Victoria and hopefully Australia."

Pattinson was not picked in the XI for the last two matches in the Ashes, and conceded it was disappointing. However, the break allowed him to freshen up and focus on the summer.

"If I can stay fit, stay strong, put in some good performances for Victoria and hopefully I can get picked in the one-day or Test team," Pattinson said. "Hopefully I can try and contribute in all formats for Australia.

"I got to do that by putting my hand up for selection and performing for Victoria first. Hopefully I'll have a really good summer, a really strong summer for whoever I'm playing for and it's just great to know I've been in England for five months with not many injuries.

"For me, with the back injury and surgery I've had, to get through that is a real tick and something I'm proud of."

Pattinson, 29, has played 19 Tests for 75 wickets. He has also played 15 ODIs and four T20Is.

Ashes 2019australiaJames Pattinson

Related stories

Tim Paine Sees 'Very Exciting Era' for Australia
Cricketnext Staff | September 19, 2019, 3:28 PM IST

Tim Paine Sees 'Very Exciting Era' for Australia

Tim Paine Played With Broken Thumb in 5th Ashes Test
Cricketnext Staff | September 18, 2019, 5:09 PM IST

Tim Paine Played With Broken Thumb in 5th Ashes Test

Ashes 2019: 'Nothing is Ever Too Much' - Smith Wants to Keep Getting Better
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 12:00 AM IST

Ashes 2019: 'Nothing is Ever Too Much' - Smith Wants to Keep Getting Better

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019

SA v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more