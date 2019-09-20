Pattinson Eyes Home Summer Following Successful Ashes Return

Following a successful comeback to the Australian side in the Ashes, James Pattinson is eyeing playing all three formats for his country beginning this home summer.
Pattinson played two Tests in the five-match series in England, picking up five wickets. Prior to the Ashes, which Australia retained by drawing the series 2-2, Pattinson had last played international cricket in 2016.
Pattinson was happy to return to top-level cricket after missing out with back issues, and will now focus on playing continuously, starting with domestic one-day cricket for Victoria.
"To play that first Test and get another at Headingley was extremely rewarding after a lot of hard work and a lot of hard times going through everything with my back to get back to Test cricket," Pattinson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"I was pinching myself, when I first got picked in the Ashes quad I was pretty happy and when I got the nod for that first Test was special then to go on and win a pretty crucial test at Edgbaston where England haven't lost for a long while, to contribute to a winning team there was special as well.
"It's great just to be on the flight home fit and ready to go into a summer here, I can't wait to get stuck in with Victoria and hopefully Australia."
Pattinson was not picked in the XI for the last two matches in the Ashes, and conceded it was disappointing. However, the break allowed him to freshen up and focus on the summer.
"If I can stay fit, stay strong, put in some good performances for Victoria and hopefully I can get picked in the one-day or Test team," Pattinson said. "Hopefully I can try and contribute in all formats for Australia.
"I got to do that by putting my hand up for selection and performing for Victoria first. Hopefully I'll have a really good summer, a really strong summer for whoever I'm playing for and it's just great to know I've been in England for five months with not many injuries.
"For me, with the back injury and surgery I've had, to get through that is a real tick and something I'm proud of."
Pattinson, 29, has played 19 Tests for 75 wickets. He has also played 15 ODIs and four T20Is.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Pattinson Eyes Home Summer Following Successful Ashes Return
Following a successful comeback to the Australian side in the Ashes, James Pattinson is eyeing playing all three formats for his country beginning this home summer.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 19, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Tim Paine Sees 'Very Exciting Era' for Australia
Cricketnext Staff | September 18, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
Tim Paine Played With Broken Thumb in 5th Ashes Test
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
Ashes 2019: 'Nothing is Ever Too Much' - Smith Wants to Keep Getting Better
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019
SA v INDBengaluru
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow All Fixtures
Team Rankings