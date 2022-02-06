Paul Collingwood Expected to Become Interim England Head Coach: Report

The former England cricketer Paul Collingwood is expected to be appointed interim England head coach for next month’s Test series against West Indies.

Collingwood’s upgrade from an assistant coach would avoid a complete overhaul of the current coaching staff and allow interim managing director Andrew Strauss some breathing space to focus on identifying personnel and refining the set-up for the home international season, dailymail.co.uk reports on Sunday.

As the Ashes fall-out took in the fourth casualty in as many days — this time on the other side of cricket’s most entrenched rivalry as Justin Langer quit as Australia head coach — Sir Andrew Strauss accelerated plans for both short and long-term changes to England’s management structure.

Collingwood coached England in the T20 series against West Indies when all the Ashes touring side was rested for the series. Former England opener Marcus Trescothick was his deputy in the tour as West Indies beat the visitors by 3-2 in the five-match T20I series.

Collingwood did not return to the UK after overseeing an England shadow side’s 3-2 Twenty20 defeat to the Windies, remaining in Barbados to have a holiday with his three daughters.

His credentials as the first man to lead England to a global trophy in 2010 and someone whose cricket brain continues to shape limited-overs international thinking, mean that he will be a strong candidate to become white-ball coach after Strauss hinted it is time to split coaching responsibilities again.

However, anyone coming into such a position would justifiably demand influence on various issues including having some input into changes in the county game designed to better prepare players for the international scene.

