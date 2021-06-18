Paul Collingwood Shares Amazing ‘Sofa Cover’ Made From His Jerseys Worn Over The Years! Watch Video

Former England cricketer Paul Collingwood has shared an amazing ‘chesterfield sofa’ which has been created from the different jerseys the former batting all-rounder has worn over the years in his illustrious career.

While sportsmen generally frame their jerseys, Collingwood has created a true masterpiece by combining his jerseys and creating them as a chesterfield sofa.

Not many would even dream of stitching their jerseys together, let alone creating a cover out of them. The former English skipper has fans in awe on sharing the video online on his Instagram account.

Take a look at the ‘colourful’ sofa Collingwood has.

The sofa has jerseys which Collingwood has donned over the years, be it the numerous ones worn for the England national team, or during his time in the Indian Premier League as the all-rounder played for Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, or be it the official wear he wore for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

Collingwood was known as a ‘complete’ team man who made his debut in 2001.

He led England to their maiden ICC trophy by winning the ICC World T20 back in 2010. In his distinguished career, Collingwood has played 68 Test matches and struck include 10 centuries and one double-century.

He also picked up 17 wickets as well.

More than Test cricket, Collingwood dazzled in limited-overs cricket and represented England in 197 ODI matches, in which he has scored 5,092 runs with five centuries and taking 111 wickets with one fifer.

His career spanned for nearly a decade as he played his final match for England against Bangladesh in March, 2011.

Collingwood also played in the IPL and has made a combined eight appearances for Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

At the time, Collingwood was going through a rough patch.

In the 8 IPL matches played for the two franchises, Collingwood scored a combined 203 runs with a highest score of 75 and claimed five wickets as well.

