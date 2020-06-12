Paul Collingwood to Take Charge of England ODI Team for Ireland Series

Former England skipper Paul Collingwood is set to be made in charge of England's ODI side for the planned series against Ireland, according to a report in Independent.co.uk.
England is currently trying to squeeze in as many international fixtures as possible, in the already truncated season due to the coronavirus. For the series against England, coach Chris Silverwood has decided to take a break.
The formal announcement about the move will only be made next week, when the details of the Test squad are also let out.
Out of 55 players called for training by the ECB, close to 30 will be called for the Test series against the West Indies. That is just double the size of the playing staff for a Test match.
Currently there are more than 15 members of coaching staff assisting with England training at 11 venues.
Meanwhile, fast bowling legend Sir Andy Roberts has raised objection to West Indies agreeing to tour England without any financial benefits for Cricket West Indies.
Roberts said he has no issues with West Indies touring England amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but questioned CWI's decision to become 'guinea pigs' just to save England from suffering huge losses.
"I don’t have a problem with them negotiating to go to England," Roberts was quoted as saying by Jamaica Gleaner. "What I have a problem with is that there are talks about West Indies are not going to benefit from this tour financially, which I think would be a mistake, because the chances we’re going to take, I don’t think many more countries are willing to take that chance."
