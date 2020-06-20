Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Paul Stirling Named Vice-captain of Ireland National Team

Paul Stirling has been named as the vice-captain of Ireland national team, Cricket Ireland announced on Friday.

IANS |June 20, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
Paul Stirling Named Vice-captain of Ireland National Team

Dublin: Paul Stirling has been named as the vice-captain of Ireland national team, Cricket Ireland announced on Friday.

Stirling made his international debut in 2008 and has since played 117 ODIs, 78 T20Is and also featured in Ireland's all three Tests thus far.

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie hailed the appointment of Stirling as his deputy and stated he has always seeked his advice during games, so the decision was a no-brainer.

"I didn't really hesitate when I was thinking about who could be my vice-captain - he stuck out to me straight away," Balbirnie was quoted as saying in the statement uploaded on Cricket Ireland's Twitter handle.

"He's someone that I've always sought advice from when thinking about my batting, so to have him as my right-hand man over the next few years is really exciting and one I'm sure he's excited for as well."

Stirling also expressed his happiness after being handed with the additional responsibilty and said he will try to help his skipper take Irish cricket to a new level.

"It was fitting to get a call from Bal (Andrew Balbirnie) to ask me to be his vice-captain. We've played together all the way up from when we were kids so I look forward to helping him shape the way this Irish side moves forward in the coming months and years ahead," Stirling was quoted as saying in the statement.

"He's had an excellent start to his captaincy with wins in the Caribbean and the sub-continent, but there is so much on your plate as captain - especially with a younger team than we've had in the past - so I am happy just to be a sounding board to bounce ideas off and help implement any changes in the way Bal wants to take this team forward on and off the field."

