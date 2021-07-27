Pavel Florin's Once-in-a-Lifetime Celebration is a Must-Watch for Every Cricket Fan

Romanian international Pavel Florin is again making waves on social media. A year or so after garnering all the fame for his unique bowling action, Florin was back at it, this time with his unique celebration.The incident happened during the ECS T10 encounter between Banaesa and Bucharest Gladiators where Florin accounted for a bizarre wicket. Moments later, he broke into a celebration which we bet you haven’t seen before. The Romanian ran all the way to the commentary box where he grabbed the mike and screamed: “Gladiators."

WATCH:

Bowling the ninth over, Florin bowled one with too much loop. The batsman was looking to smash it but got deceived by the pace of the ball, miscuing it in the air. He was caught by the wicket-keeper.

Here’s our report when he first surfaced on the scene

Romania’s Pavel Florin has become an overnight internet sensation after his unusual bowling action in a European T10 Cricket League fixture went viral on social media.

Representing Cluj Cricket Club in a 10-over match against Dreux Cricket Club, Florin bowled an over of ‘moon balls’ to the extreme. He barely used his front arm while delivering and amount of flex in his elbow certainly looked questionable to the naked eye.

Florin though is not one bit flustered by this sudden unwanted attention.

“Maybe someone says my bowling is not beautiful or not effective but I don’t care, because I love cricket," Florin, who discovered cricket only eight years back told the European Cricket League.

Reaction on the social media platform varied from mickey-taking to support for Florin, a fitness fanatic who says he works as a bodyguard.

He started off with a wide down leg side and carried on the over tossing the ball way above the batsman’s eye line.

