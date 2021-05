'Pawfect Jodi' - India Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Poses With His Pet Dog Betty

The sudden halt of the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this month has reunited cricketers with their family. Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer was out of action even before the IPL due to an injury during the ODI series with England in mid-March. The 26-year-old cricketer is making most of the time while simultaneously working on his recovery.

The former DC captain on Thursday took to Instagram to share pictures with his pet dog Betty, a Labrador. Calling Betty his “pom pom”, Iyer posted two photos where he is seen hugging and kissing the smiling labrador.

Delhi Capitals reshared the pictures on Twitter, describing Iyer and his dog as the “pawfect jodi”.

The Indian cricketer has been out of action since March when he injured his shoulder during an ODI match against England. The Mumbai-born batsman later underwent a successful surgery in April and said he will be back in action really soon. Before the injury, he impressed all with his performance in the five-match T20I series against England. In the first game on March 12, Iyer scored his highest T20I score of 67 runs. Unfortunately, the match was easily won by England.

Despite missing out on IPL, his team Delhi Capitals was on top of the points table until it was suspended midway after the bio bubble was breached.

IPL 2021 has seen 29 matches being completed so far and DC with six wins in eight games was leading the standings. Even last year, the franchise under Iyer’s captaincy, had reached the IPL final for the first time, but lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Iyer made his international debut in November 2017 during the T20I match against New Zealand. His ODI journey started a month later with the one-day series against Sri Lanka in December 2017. So far, he has appeared in 21 ODIs and 29 T20Is for India. His batting average in the 50-over format is 44.83.

