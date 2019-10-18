Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Concluded

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 4, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 18 October, 2019

2ND INN

United Arab Emirates

108/9 (20.0)

United Arab Emirates
v/s
Oman
Oman*

109/3 (18.2)

Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 5: BER VS PNG

BER BER
PNG PNG

Dubai ICCA

19 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 6: KEN VS SCO

KEN KEN
SCO SCO

Dubai ICCA

19 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 7: JER VS NIG

JER JER
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

19 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Pay Up or We'll Dismantle Wankhede Stadium FOBs: WR to MCA

WR had earlier written such a letter but had got no response from MCA, officials said on Friday.

PTI |October 18, 2019, 10:14 PM IST
Western Railway has written to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) demanding payment for repairs of two foot over bridges (FOB) used by people for entering Wankhede Stadium or face their dismantlement.

WR had earlier written such a letter but had got no response from MCA, officials said on Friday.

The FOBs cater to half of North Stand, Sunil Gavaskar Stand (East Stand) and Vittal Divecha Stand and are built above railway tracks on the northern end of Churchgate.

"We have written three to four letters and if the MCA does not respond this time, then WR will fix a deadline to dismantle the two FOBs," WR chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said.

He said that IIT experts have suggested replacement or repair and one-year maintenance of the bridges, adding that MCA was not willing to pay for the repairs.

Bhakar said the FOBs were used by people watching games at the stadium and not railway passengers, and therefore the onus to pay for the repairs or replacement was on MCA.

WR has been auditing bridges above its tracks along with IIT experts after a portion of a road overbridge (ROB) collapsed in Andheri station on July 3 last year.

When contacted, a senior MCA official said vice president Amol Kale would take up the issue with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

"We had incurred an expenditure of Rs 1.75 crore for the repair of the two FOBs in the past. WR even gave us a letter stating the FOBs were okay. However, if they have found them to be unsafe, then we will ask them to share the cost of repairs or rebuilding," the MCA official said.

Wankhede stadium is scheduled to host an international T20 match featuring India and West Indies on December 6.

