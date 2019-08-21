Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Paytm Bags Title Sponsorship For BCCI International & Domestic Seasons 2019-23

Cricketnext Staff |August 21, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
Paytm Bags Title Sponsorship For BCCI International & Domestic Seasons 2019-23

The BCCI on Wednesday announced that One 97 Communications Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm) have bagged the sponsorship rights for the boards’ International and Domestic matches.

The winning bid was at a price of INR 326.80 Crores to be paid for 2019-23 home season. The winning bid was INR 3.80 Crores which is at 58% incremental value in comparison to the previous per match value of INR 2.4 Crores.

Rahul Johri, BCCI CEO said, “I’m pleased to announce Paytm as the BCCI home series title sponsor. Paytm is one of the new generation companies of India and we at the BCCI are proud of Paytm continuing its long-standing commitment with Indian Cricket.”

Mr Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm said, "We are excited to continue our long-term association with BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team. Our commitment to Indian Cricket gets stronger with every season. India loves cricket and we at Paytm are the biggest fans of it.”

India are scheduled to the play the West Indies in the first Test in Antigua from August 22. This will the first match for India under the prestigious World Test Championship.

