PBCC vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Abahani Limited, June 26, 8:30 AM IST

PBCC vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Abahani Limited: Prime Bank Cricket Club will be squaring off against Abahani Limited in the Super League stage match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 26, at 08:30 AM IST at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

After a dream ride in the round-robin league stage, Prime Bank Cricket Club have had mixed results in the Super League stage as they have won two and lost two encounters so far. On the other hand, Abahani Limited have won three matches and lost just one in the Super League stage. Abahani Limited are currently at the top of the Super League standings, while Prime Bank Cricket Club are placed second.

Both sides are coming after losses from their last Dhaka T20 League fixtures and this fixture will be crucial for their chances in the T20 tournament.

Ahead of the match between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Abahani Limited; here is everything you need to know:

PBCC vs AL Telecast

The Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Abahani Limited match will not be broadcast in India.

PBCC vs AL Live Streaming

The match between PBCC vs AL is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

PBCC vs AL Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 26 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 08:30 AM IST.

PBCC vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Saifuddin

Vice-Captain: Mustafizur Rahman

Suggested Playing XI for PBCC vs AL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Naim, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shoriful Islam

PBCC vs AL Probable XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club: Rony Talukdar, Rubel Mia, Anamul Haque (C), Mohammad Mithun (WK), Raqibul Hasan, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Alok Kapali, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Abahani Limited: Liton Das (WK), Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Arafat Sunny, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Naim

