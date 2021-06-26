PBCC vs AL Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 Match, June 26, 1:30 PM IST Saturday

PBCC vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Abahani Limited: Prime Bank Cricket Club will be up against Abahani Limited in the Super League stage match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played on June 26, Saturday, at 01:30 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Prime Bank Cricket Club have produced good performances in the T20 Championship. They have featured in 15 league matches thus far, securing victory in 11 games while losing four. Prime Bank are currently placed at the second position on the points table. In their last encounter, they were defeated by Prime DSC by five wickets.

Abahani Limited are also experiencing a similar ride as Prime Bank Cricket Club. They are currently atop the Super League standings with 11 victories and four losses. Just like Prime Bank CC, they also registered a defeat in their last encounter in the hands of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Abahani Limited; here is everything you need to know:

PBCC vs AL Telecast

The Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Abahani Limited match will not be broadcast in India.

PBCC vs AL Live Streaming

The match between PBCC vs AL is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

PBCC vs AL Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 26 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 01:30 PM IST.

PBCC vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammad Saifuddin

Vice-Captain - Nahidul Islam

Suggested Playing XI for PBCC vs AL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun

Batsmen: Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Naim, Munim Shahriar

All-rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shoriful Islam

PBCC vs AL Probable XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club: Rony Talukdar, Rubel Mia, Anamul Haque (c), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Raqibul Hasan, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Alok Kapali, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Abahani Limited: Liton Das (wk), Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Arafat Sunny, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Naim

