PBCC vs GGC Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 match, June 23, 01:30 PM IST

PBCC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Gazi Group Cricketers: Prime Bank Cricket Club will square off against Gazi Group Cricketers in the Super League stage match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played on June 23, Wednesday, at 01:30 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Prime Bank Cricket Club are dominating the T20 League with their consistent and mind-blowing performances. The franchise finished at the top of the round-robin format as they secured victory in nine out of eleven league games. Prime Bank Cricket Club have faired well in the Super League stage too as they are standing at the top with one victory and one loss.

Gazi Group Cricketers, on the other hand, performed decently in the round-robin stage. They emerged victorious in seven matches out of eleven league games. However, the franchise failed to weave the same magic in the Super League as they have lost both their games. In their last encounter, they were defeated by Abahani Limited by one wicket.

Ahead of the match between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Gazi Group Cricketers; here is everything you need to know:

PBCC vs GGC Telecast

The Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers match will not be broadcasted in India.

PBCC vs GGC Live Streaming

The match between PBCC vs GGC is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

PBCC vs GGC Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 23 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 01:30 PM IST.

PBCC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mahedi Hasan

Vice-Captain- Mahmudullah

Suggested Playing XI for PBCC vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Mithun

Batsmen: Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nahidul Islam

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam

PBCC vs GGC Probable XIs:

Prime Bank Cricket Club: Rony Talukdar, Rubel Mia, Anamul Haque (c, wk), Mohammad Mithun, Rakibul Hasan, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Monir Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Delawar Hossain

Gazi Group Cricketers: Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah (c), Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Akbar Ali (wk), Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohiuddin Tareq

