PBCC vs KSKS Dream11 Prediction And Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 2021, June 17 8:30 AM IST Thursday

PBCC vs KSKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Prime Bank Cricket Club and Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity Dhaka Premier League T20 2021: Prime Bank Cricket Club will lock horns with Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity Dhaka on Thursday, June 17 at Shere Bangla Stadium. The match will start from 8:30 AM IST. PBCC till now have been doing quite well in the league with seven wins from 10 matches. Out of the three other matches, two ended in a loss while one ended in a draw. The team currently have 15 points. KSKS on the other hand have four wins and five losses from nine matches. This is the first time that the two sides will be meeting in the tournament. In the outing, Prime Bank Cricket Club’s Raqibul Hasan, Amit Majumder and Rubel Mia will not be available.

Ahead of the match between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity here is everything you need to know:

PBCC vs KSKS Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

PBCC vs KSKS Live Streaming

Select matches of the Dhaka Premier League T20 will be available to livestream on Dsports.

PBCC vs KSKS Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 17 at Shere Bangla National Stadium. The game will start at 8:30 AM IST.

PBCC vs KSKS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Suggested Playing XI for PBCC vs KSKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Jahurul Islam Ani

Batsmen – Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Salman Hossain Emon, Imtiaz Hossain Chowdhury

All-rounders – Nahidul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Masum Khan,

Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Rony Chowdhury

PBCC vs KSKS Probable XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque (wk), Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Mithun, Alok Kapali, Nahidul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny jnr, Mustafizur Rahman

Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Imtiaz Hossain Chowdhury, Farhad Hossain, Sayed Khaled Hossain, Nur Hossain Saddam, Salman Hossain Emon, Masum Khan, Rony Chowdhury, Jahurul Islam Ani, Sadiqur Rahman, Minhazur Rahman

