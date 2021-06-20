PBCC vs MSC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 Match, June 20, 6:00 PM IST Sunday

PBCC vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club: Prime Bank Cricket Club will lock horns with Mohammedan Sporting Club in the fifth match of the Super League stage of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 20, Sunday, at 06:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Prime Bank Cricket Club finished the league stage as table-toppers. They are a difficult team to beat in DPL 2021 as the franchise lost just two games while emerging victorious in as many as nine matches. Prime Bank Cricket Club defeated Khelaghar in their most recent DPL 2021 match by five wickets. They will be hoping to continue their winning momentum in the Super League stage to win the T20 title.

Mohammedan Sporting Club, on the other hand, were decent during the round-robin stage. They secured victory in six out of eleven league matches. Their last encounter saw them getting defeated by Gazi Group Cricketers by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club; here is everything you need to know:

PBCC vs MSC Telecast

The Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club match will not be broadcast in India.

PBCC vs MSC Live Streaming

The match between PBCC vs MSC is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

PBCC vs MSC Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 20 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 06:00 PM IST.

PBCC vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mahmudul Hasan

Vice-Captain - Abdul Mazid

Suggested Playing XI for PBCC vs MSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Mithun

Batsmen: Rony Talukdar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abdul Mazid

All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Mahmudul Hasan, Nahidul Islam

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam

PBCC vs MSC Probable XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club: Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukar, Anamul Haque (c), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Nahidul Islam, Alok Kapali, Rubel Mia, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Monir Hossain, Nayeem Hasan

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Abdul Mazid, Mahmudul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamsur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Nadif Chodhury, Shuvagata Hom (c), Abu Hider, Yeasin Arafat, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed

