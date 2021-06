PBCC vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 2021, June 5 5:30 PM IST

PBCC vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Prime Bank Cricket Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club. Dhaka Premier League T20 2021: Prime Bank Cricket Club will be squaring off against Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday, June 5 in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League T20 2021. In the latest respective matches, MSC beat Partex Sporting Club by six wickets and PBCC won against Shinepukur Cricket Club by three wickets. The two sides have been on top of their game in the series till now as they have not lost any match. PBCC and MSC have played two fixtures yet and have managed four points each.

The PBCC vs MSC match is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club. here is everything you need to know:

PBCC vs MSC Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

PBCC vs MSC Live Streaming

Select matches of the Dhaka Premier League T20 will be available to livestream on Dsports.

PBCC vs MSC Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 5 at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The game will start at 5:30 PM IST.

PBCC vs MSC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for PBCC vs MSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Anamul Haque

Batsmen – Tamim Iqbal, Nadif Chowdhury, Raqibul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Alok Kapali, Monir Hossain

Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

PBCC vs MSC Probable XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club: Anamul Haque (wk), Alok Kapali, Mohammad Mithun, Raqibul Hasan, Monir Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shoriful Islam, Tamim Iqbal

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Shakib Al Hasan, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman, Asif Hasan, Nadif Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shuvagata Hom, Taskin Ahmed

