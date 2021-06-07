CRICKETNEXT

PBCC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today's Match: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Dhaka Premier League 2021, June 7, 1:00 pm IST

Check here PBCC vs PAR Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Dhaka Premier League 2021 match between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Partex Sporting Club. Also, check the schedule of the Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Partex Sporting Club match.

PBCC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Partex Sporting Club: Prime Bank Cricket Club will square off against the Partex Sporting Club in the upcoming fixture of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 7, Monday, at 1:00 pm IST at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar.

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Partex Sporting Club are experiencing contrasting rides in the T20 Championship. Prime Bank Cricket Club got off to a decent start as they have two out of four league games. PBCC are sitting at the fourth spot on the points table with five points. In their last encounter, they were defeated by Mohammedan Sporting Club by 27 runs.

Partex Sporting Club, on the other hand, are yet to open win their first match in the competition. They have lost their three games and as a result, are placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Old DOHS Sports Club by ten wickets.

Ahead of the match between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Partex Sporting Club; here is everything you need to know:

PBCC vs PAR Telecast

The Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Partex Sporting Club match will not be broadcast in India.

PBCC vs PAR Live Streaming

The match between PBCC vs PAR is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

PBCC vs PAR Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 7 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.

PBCC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Tamim Iqbal

Vice-Captain – Tasamul Haque

Suggested Playing XI for PBCC vs PAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque, Dhiman Ghosh

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Abbas Musa, Rakibul Hasan

All-rounders: Nazmul Hossain Milon, Tasamul Haque

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Jaynul Islam

PBCC vs PAR Probable XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club: Tamim Iqbal (C), Rony Talukdar, Anamul Haque (WK), Mohammad Mithun, Alok Kapali, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Monir Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Partex Sporting Club: Sayem Alam, Abbas Musa, Tasamul Haque (c), Nazmul Hossain Milon, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Jaynul Islam, Moin Khan, Shahbaz Chouhan, Nihaduzzaman, Imran Ali

